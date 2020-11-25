Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

New Brunswick Public Health to provide update on COVID-19

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 12:32 pm
Click to play video 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 25' Global News Morning New Brunswick: November 25
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick health officials are expected to provide an update on coronavirus in the province on Wednesday.

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard will be joined by Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health for the update at 2:30 p.m.

Premier Blaine Higgs is not expected to attend the briefing, according to the province.

The briefing will be live streamed on the Global News website.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: N.B. minister ‘won’t hesitate’ to transfer schools to online learning if public health recommends' Coronavirus: N.B. minister ‘won’t hesitate’ to transfer schools to online learning if public health recommends
Coronavirus: N.B. minister ‘won’t hesitate’ to transfer schools to online learning if public health recommends

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases to 94.

In addition, positive cases of the virus were confirmed at Lakefield Elementary School in Quispamsis and at Rothesay High School in Rothesay, the province announced on Tuesday.

One positive case was also confirmed at Little Blossoms Learning Centre in Quispamsis and the affected families have been notified. Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy said at the Tuesday briefing that no student-to-student transmission has been determined in any schools.

Both Moncton and Saint John regions remain in the orange phase of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickNBJennifer RussellDorothy ShephardCOVID update
