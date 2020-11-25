Guelph adds 9 new COVID-19 cases, Wellington County with another 12

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total to 554, while Wellington County reported another 12 cases amid a spike in positive tests.

There are now 65 active cases in the rural county that surrounds Guelph, which is one less than the previous day.

One person is being treated in hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Guelph reported no one in the hospital and 47 active cases in the city, which is an increase by eight from the previous day.

In both Wellington County and Guelph, the majority of confirmed active cases were transmitted by close contact.

The medical officer of health has urged residents not to visit anyone’s home and not to allow visitors in their home.

Guelph’s death toll of 11 has remained unchanged since June while Wellington County reported its fourth death on Monday. It’s their second death related to COVID-19 in November alone.

Guelph saw only one more person recover from the disease in the last day while Wellington County reported another 13 recoveries.

There are six outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes between the city and the county but only one resident has tested positive and that person is staying at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road.

There are five cases of COVID-19 in five schools across Guelph and Wellington County.

Three active cases connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk level is considered low in all of them.

Ontario reported 1,373 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 107,883.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,554 as 35 more deaths were reported — the highest increase in deaths in the second wave.

