Quebec reports 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths as hospitalizations remain stable

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload has reached 135,430 after the province saw 1,100 new infections Wednesday.

There are 28 additional deaths, including 12 reported in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 6,915 since the health crisis began.

Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 655. This includes 93 patients in intensive care, a decrease of three from the previous day.

READ MORE: Urgences-santé defends controversial directive to reduce treatment for patients who flatlined

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the number of new patients in hospital remains high and that projections for hospitalizations in some areas are “worrying.”

“Let’s keep up our efforts to bring down the number of cases,” he wrote on Twitter.

Story continues below advertisement

When it comes to screening, health authorities say 24,067 tests were given Monday. So far, there have been more than 3.7 million tests in the province.

In Quebec, recoveries have topped 117,000.

1:38 Quebec urges residents to only have 2 gatherings over holidays Quebec urges residents to only have 2 gatherings over holidays