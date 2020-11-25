Menu

Comments

Health

Quebec reports 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 28 more deaths as hospitalizations remain stable

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
People line up at a store Monday on, Nov. 23, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses in Montreal.
People line up at a store Monday on, Nov. 23, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact businesses in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload has reached 135,430 after the province saw 1,100 new infections Wednesday.

There are 28 additional deaths, including 12 reported in the past 24 hours. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 6,915 since the health crisis began.

Hospitalizations remained unchanged at 655. This includes 93  patients in intensive care, a decrease of three from the previous day.

READ MORE: Urgences-santé defends controversial directive to reduce treatment for patients who flatlined

Health Minister Christian Dubé said the number of new patients in hospital remains high and that projections for hospitalizations in some areas are “worrying.”

“Let’s keep up our efforts to bring down the number of cases,” he wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to screening, health authorities say 24,067 tests were given Monday. So far, there have been more than 3.7 million tests in the province.

In Quebec, recoveries have topped 117,000.

Click to play video 'Quebec urges residents to only have 2 gatherings over holidays' Quebec urges residents to only have 2 gatherings over holidays
Quebec urges residents to only have 2 gatherings over holidays
