Public Health advises on 21 new potential coronavirus exposure locations in HRM

Tuesday night, Nova Scotia Public Health said there have been an additional 21 potential COVID-19 exposure locations in the Halifax area.

The locations and dates of potential exposure are:

The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 14 between 10 p.m. and close

The Board Room Game Cafe (1256 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 14 between 9:30 p.m. and close

Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs (1269 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 14 between 10:30 p.m. and close

Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 4:30 p.m. and close; Nov. 16 between 4:30 p.m. and close; Nov. 19 between 10:30 p.m. and close; and Nov. 20 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health – QEII Halifax Infirmary X-ray Department waiting area (1799 Robie St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 8:45 and 10:45 a.m.

Darrell’s Halifax (5516 Fenwick St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 6 and 9 p.m.

Kai Brady’s aka The Fickle Frog Pub (5679 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 11:30 p.m. and close.

Mary’s African Cuisine (1701 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 7 and 9 p.m.

Obladee Wine Bar (1600 Barrington St., Halifax) Nov. 19 between 9:30 and 11 p.m.

Jack Astors (107 Shubie Dr., Dartmouth) on Nov. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Starbucks (5991 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Freeman’s Little New York (6092 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 2:30 and 4:40 p.m.

Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 4 p.m. and close.

Sea Smoke Restaurant and Bar (1477 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Little Oak Bar (1475 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 5 and 10:30 p.m.

Gahan House (5239 Sackville St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.

Halifax Alehouse (1717 Brunswick St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 9:30 p.m. and close.

Sourwood Cider (5576 Cornwallis St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The Local Bar and Restaurant (2037 Gottingen St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m.; on Nov. 18 between 9 and 11 a.m.; on Nov. 20 between 8:45 and 11:15 a.m.; and Nov. 21 between 7:45 and 9:45 a.m.

Mercantile Social (1579 Hollis St., Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 8:30 and 11:00 p.m.

Health officials say anyone who visited these locations on the specified date and time should immediately visit the online self-assessment form to book a coronavirus test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

“People who book testing because they were at a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 are required to self-isolate before their test and while waiting for test results,” said the province.

0:51 ‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases ‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, the province reported 37 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday in the largest single-day increase since April 23.

As of Tuesday, there were 87 active COVID-19 cases in the province.