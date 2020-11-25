Menu

Health

Public Health advises on 21 new potential coronavirus exposure locations in HRM

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 9:28 am
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia introduces tighter restrictions, stronger enforcement for rule-breakers
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and top doctor Robert Strang announced new COVID-19 measures for the province that will apply for the next two weeks starting Wednesday, including closing in-person dining and shutting down fitness centres, libraries, casinos and similar facilities.

Tuesday night, Nova Scotia Public Health said there have been an additional 21 potential COVID-19 exposure locations in the Halifax area.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 37 new cases of COVID-19, shuts down bars, gyms

The locations and dates of potential exposure are:

  • The Pint Public House (1575 Argyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 14 between 10 p.m. and close
  • The Board Room Game Cafe (1256 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 14 between 9:30 p.m. and close
  • Bearly’s House of Blues & Ribs (1269 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 14 between 10:30 p.m. and close
  • Durty Nellys (1645 Argyle St., Halifax) on Nov. 15 between 4:30 p.m. and close; Nov. 16 between 4:30 p.m. and close; Nov. 19 between 10:30 p.m. and close; and Nov. 20 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Nova Scotia Health – QEII Halifax Infirmary X-ray Department waiting area (1799 Robie St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 8:45 and 10:45 a.m.
  • Darrell’s Halifax (5516 Fenwick St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 6 and 9 p.m.
  • Kai Brady’s aka The Fickle Frog Pub (5679 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 11:30 p.m. and close.
  • Mary’s African Cuisine (1701 Barrington St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 7 and 9 p.m.
  • Obladee Wine Bar (1600 Barrington St., Halifax) Nov. 19 between 9:30 and 11 p.m.
  • Jack Astors (107 Shubie Dr., Dartmouth) on Nov. 19 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Starbucks (5991 Spring Garden Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m.
  • Freeman’s Little New York (6092 Quinpool Rd., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 2:30 and 4:40 p.m.
  • Hermitage (1460 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 4 p.m. and close.
  • Sea Smoke Restaurant and Bar (1477 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 3:30 and 8:30 p.m.
  • Little Oak Bar (1475 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Nov. 19 between 5 and 10:30 p.m.
  • Gahan House (5239 Sackville St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 and 11:30 p.m.
  • Halifax Alehouse (1717 Brunswick St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 9:30 p.m. and close.
  • Sourwood Cider (5576 Cornwallis St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.
  • The Local Bar and Restaurant (2037 Gottingen St., Halifax) on Nov. 20 between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.
  • Orange Theory Fitness (6140 Young St., Halifax) on Nov. 17 between 6:30 and 8:30 a.m.; on Nov. 18 between 9 and 11 a.m.; on Nov. 20 between 8:45 and 11:15 a.m.; and Nov. 21 between 7:45 and 9:45 a.m.
  • Mercantile Social (1579 Hollis St., Halifax) on Nov. 21 between 8:30 and 11:00 p.m.
Trending Stories

Health officials say anyone who visited these locations on the specified date and time should immediately visit the online self-assessment form to book a coronavirus test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

“People who book testing because they were at a site of potential exposure to COVID-19 are required to self-isolate before their test and while waiting for test results,” said the province.

'This is your wake-up call': Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases
‘This is your wake-up call’: Nova Scotia premier announces 37 new COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, the province reported 37 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday in the largest single-day increase since April 23.

As of Tuesday, there were 87 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

