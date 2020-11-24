Coronavirus: 2 new cases for Peterborough area, 2 more cases resolved at Fairhaven long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and three more resolved cases.

Among the resolved cases are two at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough, which has been dealing with a coronavirus outbreak since Oct. 31 and has claimed the lives of three residents.

In a statement, the municipally-run facility announced Tuesday two residents were discharged, leaving four active resident cases in the home’s isolation area.

Since the outbreak, 11 residents have recovered from COVID-19.

Four staff tested positive since the outbreak and two have fully recovered, Fairhaven said Tuesday.

All of the cases were associated with the Westview 2 section of the home on Dutton Road.

“Home-wide testing for staff occurs again tomorrow, and residents on our Westview 2 home Aarea, where the cases have been limited to, will be tested as well,” Fairhaven stated.

Peterborough Public Health now reports 16 active cases among the 197 since the pandemic. Of those, 176 have been resolved. There have been five deaths total due to COVID-19.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

