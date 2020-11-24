Menu

Crime

Man charged after $145K worth of cocaine seized from rural property near Calgary

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 12:40 pm
More than $145,000 worth of cocaine was seized after ALERT searched a rural residence in Rocky View County on Nov. 18, 2020.
More than $145,000 worth of cocaine was seized after ALERT searched a rural residence in Rocky View County on Nov. 18, 2020. Courtesy, ALERT

A 40-year-old man has been charged after more than $145,000 worth of cocaine was seized from a rural residence in Rocky View County.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, Calgary police and Airdrie RCMP searched the property on Nov. 18. ALERT alleges the suspect in the investigation was involved in regional drug trafficking.

“Drug trafficking offences are magnified in rural communities and, more often than not, produce a number of ancillary offences related to addiction, such as property crimes and theft,” ALERT Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg said in a media release Tuesday morning.

A number of items were seized during the search including:

  • 1,459 grams of cocaine
  • 292 grams of an unknown pink powder
  • 134 grams of an unknown white powder
  • 6 grams of psilocybin
  • 0.3 grams of methamphetamine
  • Various rounds of ammunition
  • $120 cash

The unknown powders have been sent to Health Canada labs for identification and analysis, according to ALERT.

Jeffrey Bussey was arrested during a vehicle stop in Crossfield, Alta. He is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

