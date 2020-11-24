Man charged after $145K worth of cocaine seized from rural property near Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been charged after more than $145,000 worth of cocaine was seized from a rural residence in Rocky View County.

Members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team, Calgary police and Airdrie RCMP searched the property on Nov. 18. ALERT alleges the suspect in the investigation was involved in regional drug trafficking.

“Drug trafficking offences are magnified in rural communities and, more often than not, produce a number of ancillary offences related to addiction, such as property crimes and theft,” ALERT Staff Sgt. Jeff Ringelberg said in a media release Tuesday morning.

A number of items were seized during the search including:

1,459 grams of cocaine

292 grams of an unknown pink powder

134 grams of an unknown white powder

6 grams of psilocybin

0.3 grams of methamphetamine

Various rounds of ammunition

$120 cash

The unknown powders have been sent to Health Canada labs for identification and analysis, according to ALERT.

Story continues below advertisement

Jeffrey Bussey was arrested during a vehicle stop in Crossfield, Alta. He is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.