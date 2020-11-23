Eglinton Crosstown LRT worker injured after mobile truck crane tips over

Send this page to someone via email

A crane operator at an Eglinton Crosstown LRT construction site has been injured after his mobile truck crane tipped over Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Mount Pleasant Road and Eglinton Avenue East at around 6 p.m. with reports a crane fell over.

Kristin Jenkins, a spokesperson for Crosslinx — the consortium building the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, told Global News the crane was in place on a concrete platform for about eight months.

She said a sinkhole, possibly caused by a “water-related” issue, developed, causing the crane to fall forward into a fenced-off area on Eglinton Avenue East.

Jenkins said the worker operating the crane slipped after getting out of the crane and was taken to a hospital by paramedics.

“We are eager to safely remove the crane, fix the damage and investigate what happened and ensure this doesn’t happen again,” she said.

— With files from Alanna Rizza