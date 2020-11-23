Some Alberta businesses taking extra COVID-19 precautions as cases surge

Send this page to someone via email

Some Alberta businesses are taking matters into their own hands by implementing extra COVID-19 restrictions.

The province reported 1,584 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, higher than counts that day in Ontario and in Quebec.

Kelly Dyer, manager of Audreys Books in downtown Edmonton, says the shop has not opened its doors since March and only offers curbside pickup and delivery.

Dyer says there need to be more restrictions in Alberta and, if there are ways for businesses to operate more safely, they should.

Color De Vino in Edmonton only allows curbside pickup and delivery of its wine, beer and spirits as well.

Co-owner Juanita Roos says she’s feeling more anxious as case numbers climb and doesn’t think the government has enough regulations in place.

