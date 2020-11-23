Coronavirus death toll in Saskatchewan rises by 4, hospitalizations over 100

Saskatchewan reported four coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, bringing the province’s total to 37.

Two of deceased who tested positive for COVID-19 were in their 60s and were from the far north east and north central zones, according to a press release. Another from the Saskatoon zone was in their 70s while the oldest was in their 80s and from the north west.

Health officials said there were 235 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 6,708 since the first case was reported in March. They added the new seven-day average of daily cases is 219.

According to the press release, most of the new cases are located in the Regina zone with 66, while there are 54 in Saskatoon, 24 in north central, 17 in south west, 16 each in south central and south east, 11 in far north west, 10 in north west, seven in central east, four each in north east and central west and three in far north east. Residence information is pending with four of the new infections. Residence information is still pending on three new infections.

In the province, 106 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 87 are receiving inpatient care and 19 are in intensive care. This is the highest amount of hospitalizations to date.

Fifty more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 3,807.

There is a new record high of 2,864 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to the press release, 2,861 COVID-19 tests were performed on Nov. 22 in Saskatchewan. To date, 320,886 tests have been carried out in the province.

