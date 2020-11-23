Menu

Canada

Prairie Harm Reduction temporarily closing due to COVID-19 case

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 12:17 pm
Prairie Harm Reduction in Saskatoon posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
Prairie Harm Reduction / Supplied

Prairie Harm Reduction (PHR) is temporarily closing its doors due to a coronavirus case.

The closure, which also affects the safe consumption site, will last for two weeks.

Read more: COVID-19 cases rising on northern Saskatchewan First Nation

The Saskatoon-based organization posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

PHR said the decision to close is the safest option.

The organization added that it allows for the quickest return to normalcy.

PHR’s safe consumption site, the first of its kind in Saskatchewan, opened its doors last month.

Click to play video 'Sask.’s 1st supervised consumption site opens as overdose deaths spike' Sask.’s 1st supervised consumption site opens as overdose deaths spike
Sask.’s 1st supervised consumption site opens as overdose deaths spike – Oct 1, 2020
