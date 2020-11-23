Ottawa adds 40 new COVID-19 cases, no new coronavirus outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

There are 40 new coronavirus cases in Ottawa as of Monday as the number of active cases in the city continues to drop.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 347 active cases of COVID-19 in the city on Monday. That’s down from 515 active cases this time last week.

There have now been 8,212 cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic, with 7,498 of those marked resolved.

The percent positivity rate for all those getting tested for the virus in Ottawa stood at 1.8 per cent for the week of Nov. 12-18, continuing the city’s downward trend.

Ontario set a daily record for new coronavirus cases on Monday with 1,589 new COVID-19 cases as Toronto and Peel Region enter a new lockdown.

One additional person has died in relation to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, OPH’s dashboard shows.

The local death toll of the pandemic now stands at 367.

There are currently 30 people in hospital locally with COVID-19, two of whom are in intensive care.

OPH is also reporting no new coronavirus outbreaks on Monday.

Over the weekend, however, OPH reported an outbreak linking four COVID-19 cases to a recent social event in Ottawa.

The outbreak at the Longfields Manor long-term care home, which has seen 24 people test positive for the virus and four residents die in connection with COVID-19, was declared over on Nov. 20.

There are currently 30 ongoing coronavirus outbreaks in Ottawa institutions such as long-term care homes, schools and workplaces.