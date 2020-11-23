Menu

Crime

Charges laid after person defecates on restaurant floor, threatens employee in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 12:39 pm
OPP squad car.
OPP squad car. Don Mitchell / Global News

Charges have been laid after a person pooed on the floor and threatened an employee at a restaurant in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

On Friday at about 6 a.m., a person entered the restaurant before it opened to the public at highways 6 and 21, according to police.

Read more: Missing 27-year-old man found dead in Georgian Bluffs, Ont.

Officers say the person became irate when asked to leave and then proceeded to defecate on the floor and threaten an employee before leaving the business.

Police found the suspect near the restaurant and used a stun gun during the arrest.

Arin Vleck, 43, from Arran-Elderslie, was subsequently charged with mischief and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Read more: 3 charged in drug trafficking investigation in Georgian Bluffs, Ont., Grey Bruce OPP say

The accused was released on an undertaking and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound in January.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

