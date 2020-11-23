Home video surveillance helps nab alleged porch pirate in Lindsay: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay, Ont., credit home video surveillance in helping to arrest a suspect in a theft from a front porch last week.

On Nov. 19, around 4:30 p.m., a man stole a package that was delivered to the front porch of a Wellington Street home in Lindsay.

Police say the incident and the suspect’s face were captured on a security surveillance system at the residence.

A suspect was identified and on Saturday was located and arrested.

Jason David Gerrow, 41, of Lindsay, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order.

He was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Jan 21, 2021, police stated Monday.

