Alleged Peterborough porch pirate arrested after package reported stolen from mailbox: police

A Peterborough man has been charged with theft after a package was reported stolen on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a complainant reported seeing a man steal their package from a mailbox at a Robinson Street residence around 2:20 p.m.

The owner of the package reported the incident to police.

A short time later, police located the suspect.

Stephen Williams, 61, of George Street, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 19, police said Monday.

