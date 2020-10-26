Alleged Peterborough porch pirate arrested after package reported stolen from mailbox: police

A Peterborough man has been charged with theft after a package was reported stolen on Friday afternoon.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, a complainant reported seeing a man steal their package from a mailbox at a Robinson Street residence around 2:20 p.m.
The owner of the package reported the incident to police.
A short time later, police located the suspect.
Stephen Williams, 61, of George Street, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.
He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 19, police said Monday.
