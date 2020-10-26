Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Alleged Peterborough porch pirate arrested after package reported stolen from mailbox: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 26, 2020 12:06 pm
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man faces a theft charge after a package was reported stolen from a mailbox at a home. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been charged with theft after a package was reported stolen on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, a complainant reported seeing a man steal their package from a mailbox at a Robinson Street residence around 2:20 p.m.

The owner of the package reported the incident to police.

Read more: Peterborough woman arrested after package stolen from front porch, police say

A short time later, police located the suspect.

Trending Stories

Stephen Williams, 61, of George Street, was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 19, police said Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’' Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
Stolen parcel? Here’s what you need to know to outsmart ‘porch pirates’
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TheftPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimePorch PiratePeterborough porch pirate
Flyers
More weekly flyers