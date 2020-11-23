Regina police ask people to avoid area of Rae Street and 9th Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking people to avoid the area of Rae Street and 9th Avenue while officers carry out an ongoing operation that started in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police Operation: 1600 Block Rae St. RPS members are currently conducting an operation in the 1600 block of Rae St. This is a dynamic situation, so we are asking all traffic to avoid the area and asking residents in the area to stay indoors. #YQR #YQRtraffic — Regina Police (@reginapolice) November 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Police were called to the 1600 block of Rae Street just after 2 a.m., an RPS spokesperson said in an email, after a man was reportedly spotted getting out of a vehicle with a gun and entering a residence.

The SWAT team, canine unit and negotiators remain on site, as they try to communicate with the people inside of the home, the spokesperson said, adding they do not know how many people are inside.

“We are still asking people to avoid the area, until we have everyone… safely out of the residence and have an opportunity to make it safe,” the spokesperson said.