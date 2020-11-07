Menu

Crime

Taxi stolen from Regina cab driver: police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 7, 2020 3:14 pm
Click to play video 'Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say' Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say
WATCH: Saskatchewan had the highest crime severity index of the 10 provinces last year, according to an annual report released by Statistics Canada – Oct 29, 2020

A Regina resident is facing a robbery charge after he allegedly took off in a cab driver’s taxi Saturday morning, say officials.

Regina police responded to the incident at around 5:30 a.m. at Eight Avenue and Toronto Street after receiving a call from the driver who said his taxi had been stolen.

Read more: 2 Saskatchewan cities ranked in Canada’s most dangerous places

According to police, the driver picked up a person in the south-central area of the city and drove him to several locations within the city.

At one of the stops, the male went into a house and returned with some belongings, which the passenger put in the trunk. Police say he then asked the driver to take him to another destination.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Upon arrival, the taxi driver asked the passenger for money for the fare. Police say the man went to the trunk and took out a hammer and threatened the driver with it.

Police allege the passenger told the taxi driver to get out of the taxi, and when he did, the passenger drove away with the cab.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say

The taxi was tracked and located by Regina police.

Jordan Tomik, 37, was arrested without incident and charged with robbery.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday at Regina provincial court.

Click to play video 'Regina city council approves amendments to Taxi Bylaw' Regina city council approves amendments to Taxi Bylaw
Regina city council approves amendments to Taxi Bylaw – Jul 1, 2020
