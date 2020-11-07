Taxi stolen from Regina cab driver: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina resident is facing a robbery charge after he allegedly took off in a cab driver’s taxi Saturday morning, say officials.

Regina police responded to the incident at around 5:30 a.m. at Eight Avenue and Toronto Street after receiving a call from the driver who said his taxi had been stolen.

According to police, the driver picked up a person in the south-central area of the city and drove him to several locations within the city.

At one of the stops, the male went into a house and returned with some belongings, which the passenger put in the trunk. Police say he then asked the driver to take him to another destination.

Upon arrival, the taxi driver asked the passenger for money for the fare. Police say the man went to the trunk and took out a hammer and threatened the driver with it.

Police allege the passenger told the taxi driver to get out of the taxi, and when he did, the passenger drove away with the cab.

The taxi was tracked and located by Regina police.

Jordan Tomik, 37, was arrested without incident and charged with robbery.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday at Regina provincial court.

