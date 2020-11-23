Menu

Canada

Kingston, Ont., elementary school students get virtual meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 23, 2020 10:15 am
A group of Kingston elementary school students will have the chance to ask the prime minister some questions in a private meeting on Monday. Mrs. Ows / Twitter

A few Kingston, Ont., elementary school children will get the chance to speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the prime minister will virtually visit a Grade 5 and 6 class at St. Martha Catholic School in Kingston.

Read more: Justin Trudeau sending his kids back to school as COVID-19 concerns linger

This comes after the teacher of the class, a Mrs. Ows, tweeted to Trudeau about her students’ efforts to learn Canada’s national anthem in sign language.

“We took virtual tours of the Senate and House of Commons this week and have many questions for you! We would love a message back,” Ows tweeted to the prime minister Oct. 29.

On Friday, Trudeau tweeted back, congratulating the students’ efforts and saying he would have time to chat with the class.

Kingston and the Island MP Mark Gerretsen will also be on the call.

Local media will not be allowed on the call. The prime minister’s itinerary says it is a closed meeting.

