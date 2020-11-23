Kingston, Ont., elementary school students get virtual meeting with Prime Minister Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

A few Kingston, Ont., elementary school children will get the chance to speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the prime minister will virtually visit a Grade 5 and 6 class at St. Martha Catholic School in Kingston.

This comes after the teacher of the class, a Mrs. Ows, tweeted to Trudeau about her students’ efforts to learn Canada’s national anthem in sign language.

We practised for a month @MarkGerretsen and@JustinTrudeau to show you how our 5/6 class honours our country without singing! We took virtual tours of the Senate and House of Commons this week and have many questions for you! We would love a message back! 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dVndhOVHcM — Mrs. Ows (@MrsOws) October 29, 2020

“We took virtual tours of the Senate and House of Commons this week and have many questions for you! We would love a message back,” Ows tweeted to the prime minister Oct. 29.

On Friday, Trudeau tweeted back, congratulating the students’ efforts and saying he would have time to chat with the class.

Kingston and the Island MP Mark Gerretsen will also be on the call.

Local media will not be allowed on the call. The prime minister’s itinerary says it is a closed meeting.