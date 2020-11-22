Menu

Full house costs Kamloops card game host $3,000 in COVID-19 fines

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 5:53 pm
Click to play video 'Social gatherings and in-person worship suspended in B.C.' Social gatherings and in-person worship suspended in B.C.
Social gatherings and in-person worship suspended in B.C.

A Kamloops homeowner was dealt a hefty fine on Friday, after being busted with a full house for a card game, contrary to COVID-19 restrictions against social gatherings.

Kamloops RCMP say they were called to the home in the 1800-block of Hugh Allan Drive around 1 a.m. to reports of an illegal gambling event.

Read more: Your questions about B.C.’s new COVID-19 measures answered

Police say they encountered a “very uncooperative” resident and nine other attendees, who did not live in the home.

In addition to violating the new public health order on social gatherings, the participants were not physically distancing, weren’t wearing masks and did not have sanitizer at hand, police said.

“During the investigation the 37-year-old homeowner was allegedly very uncooperative and was subsequently arrested for obstructing the police officers,” said RCMP in a media release.

Read more: Okanagan residents, businesses react to new mask mandate

“He was released after the card players dispersed and was issued several fines as a result of his actions contrary to the Public Health Order.”

The man was multiple fines under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act, totalling $2,990.

