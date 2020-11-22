RCMP say alcohol suspected after man dies, 3 injured in vehicle rollover near Thorsby

RCMP said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a single-vehicle collision Saturday evening near Thorsby, Alta., that killed one man and injured three passengers.
Police said it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, when a 2010 GMC truck was travelling east on Highway 39 near a curve in the road, just south of Highway 778.
A media release said “the truck was unable to negotiate the curve and entered the ditch, rolling multiple times.”
Trending Stories
The 23-year-old man driving the vehicle was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.
The three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital in Edmonton.
Thorsby is about 70 km southwest of Edmonton.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments