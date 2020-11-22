Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

RCMP say alcohol suspected after man dies, 3 injured in vehicle rollover near Thorsby

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 1:03 pm
.
. Global News

RCMP said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in a single-vehicle collision Saturday evening near Thorsby, Alta., that killed one man and injured three passengers.

Police said it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 21, when a 2010 GMC truck was travelling east on Highway 39 near a curve in the road, just south of Highway 778.

A media release said “the truck was unable to negotiate the curve and entered the ditch, rolling multiple times.”

Read more: Alcohol, drugs suspected in Alberta highway crash that injured 4 people

The 23-year-old man driving the vehicle was ejected from the truck and died at the scene.

The three passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital in Edmonton.

Thorsby is about 70 km southwest of Edmonton.

