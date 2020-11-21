Civilian identified in fatal Manitoulin Island shooting that also killed OPP officer

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has identified the civilian killed in a shooting on Manitoulin Island which also left an Ontario Provincial Police officer dead.

The Special Investigations Unit says 60-year-old Gary Brohman was shot and killed during Thursday’s conflict, which also killed Const. Marc Hovingh.

The SIU previously said Hovingh and Brohman exchanged gunfire after police responded to a call regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.

The agency said both Hovingh and Brohman died after being taken to hospital, while another officer who also responded to the call was uninjured in the incident.

The SIU says investigators are still at the scene on Manitoulin Island and have interviewed three civilian witnesses so far.

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

