Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Civilian identified in fatal Manitoulin Island shooting that also killed OPP officer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2020 1:19 pm
Click to play video 'Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh' Shock, sadness about death of OPP Const. Marc Hovingh
WATCH ABOVE: (Nov. 20) Catherine McDonald has the latest on the investigation from the SIU and more on how Const. Marc Hovingh is being remembered by his colleagues a day after he was fatally shot.

Ontario’s police watchdog says it has identified the civilian killed in a shooting on Manitoulin Island which also left an Ontario Provincial Police officer dead.

The Special Investigations Unit says 60-year-old Gary Brohman was shot and killed during Thursday’s conflict, which also killed Const. Marc Hovingh.

The SIU previously said Hovingh and Brohman exchanged gunfire after police responded to a call regarding an “unwanted man” on a property in Gore Bay, Ont.

Read more: SIU investigating after OPP officer, civilian shot and killed in incident on Manitoulin Island

The agency said both Hovingh and Brohman died after being taken to hospital, while another officer who also responded to the call was uninjured in the incident.

Trending Stories

The SIU says investigators are still at the scene on Manitoulin Island and have interviewed three civilian witnesses so far.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.

Click to play video 'Police watchdog probing death of OPP officer on duty' Police watchdog probing death of OPP officer on duty
Police watchdog probing death of OPP officer on duty
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CrimeShootingOPPOntario Provincial PoliceFatal ShootingManitoulin IslandOPP Officer KilledConst. Marc HovinghGary Brohman
Flyers
More weekly flyers