Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 21

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 21, 2020 1:23 pm
A thank you sign is displayed outside a hospital's emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga on Thursday, November 19, 2020.
A thank you sign is displayed outside a hospital's emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga on Thursday, November 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Government measures ‘too late and insufficient,’ RNAO says

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) thanked the the provincial government for announcing lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region, but said they are “too late and insufficient.”

In a statement issued late Friday, the RNAO said the measures should be more aggressive, targeted, and expanded to other regions.

The RNAO said they’re concerned that the measures may not be enough to prevent a third lockdown.

“Learning from jurisdictions that have successfully done so, a COVID-Zero strategy entails a short period of stringent lockdown, with travel bans, very limited contact between persons, staying home for those who can (except for essential purposes), accompanied by comprehensive testing – including rapid testing – of key segments of the population and isolation of those who test positive,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once the lockdown achieves its goal of drastically reducing community transmission, we can proactively use testing to control cases and outbreaks.”

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Toronto mayor says COVID-19 could ‘spread like wildfire’ without enhanced restrictions, following lockdown announcement' Coronavirus: Toronto mayor says COVID-19 could ‘spread like wildfire’ without enhanced restrictions, following lockdown announcement

North York McDonald’s temporarily closes after worker tests positive

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An employee at a North York McDonald’s tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close.

In a statement, McDonald’s said their location at Keele Street and Ingram Drive closed Friday after an employee informed them that they tested positive.

Trending Stories

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the statement read.

“The restaurant has since reopened and resumed regular business hours.”

Story continues below advertisement

The employee last worked from Nov. 17 to 18 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All of those who have been identified as close contacts have been asked to self-quarantine, the statement said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,588 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

  • 450 were in Toronto
  • 522 were in Peel Region
  • 153 were in York Region
  • 56 were in Durham Region
  • 53 were in Halton Region
Click to play video 'Toronto, Peel heading back into lockdown as COVID-19 surges' Toronto, Peel heading back into lockdown as COVID-19 surges

Ontario reports record number of cases

Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 102,378.

Story continues below advertisement

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date, ahead of 1,581 on Nov. 14.

Twenty-one deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,472.

Read more: Ontario reports nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases, 21 more deaths

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 14 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,137 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 14.

There are currently 99 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by three.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaTorontoGreater Toronto AreaToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers