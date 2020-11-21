Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 21

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Government measures ‘too late and insufficient,’ RNAO says

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (RNAO) thanked the the provincial government for announcing lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region, but said they are “too late and insufficient.”

In a statement issued late Friday, the RNAO said the measures should be more aggressive, targeted, and expanded to other regions.

The RNAO said they’re concerned that the measures may not be enough to prevent a third lockdown.

“Learning from jurisdictions that have successfully done so, a COVID-Zero strategy entails a short period of stringent lockdown, with travel bans, very limited contact between persons, staying home for those who can (except for essential purposes), accompanied by comprehensive testing – including rapid testing – of key segments of the population and isolation of those who test positive,” the statement said.

“Once the lockdown achieves its goal of drastically reducing community transmission, we can proactively use testing to control cases and outbreaks.”

North York McDonald’s temporarily closes after worker tests positive

An employee at a North York McDonald’s tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close.

In a statement, McDonald’s said their location at Keele Street and Ingram Drive closed Friday after an employee informed them that they tested positive.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to immediately shut down the restaurant for a thorough cleaning and sanitization by a certified third party,” the statement read.

“The restaurant has since reopened and resumed regular business hours.”

The employee last worked from Nov. 17 to 18 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

All of those who have been identified as close contacts have been asked to self-quarantine, the statement said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,588 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

450 were in Toronto

522 were in Peel Region

153 were in York Region

56 were in Durham Region

53 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports record number of cases

Ontario reported 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 102,378.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases to date, ahead of 1,581 on Nov. 14.

Twenty-one deaths were also announced on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 3,472.

Ministry of Long-Term Care reports 14 more deaths

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,137 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is up by 14.

There are currently 99 outbreaks in long-term care homes, which is down by three.