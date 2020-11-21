Menu

Halifax law firm preps for potential class-action against dentist accused of misconduct

By Alexander Quon & Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Click to play video 'Misconduct allegations mount against Bedford dentist' Misconduct allegations mount against Bedford dentist
More parents and former patients are coming forward with allegations of dental misconduct against a prominent dentist in Bedford, N.S. Graeme Benjamin has the details.

A Halifax law firm is preparing to potentially file a class-action lawsuit against a prominent Halifax-area dentist who has had his licence suspended after several allegations of misconduct.

McGillivary Law has begun to accept stories from former or current patients of Dr. Errol Gaum, a dentist at Granville Dental in Bedford, N.S.

“If you are inquiring about our pending class action in relation to Dr. Errol Gaum please complete this form and submit. We will be in touch within 48 hours,” a form on the law firm’s website reads.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Bedford, N.S. dentist’s licence suspended following numerous misconduct allegations

The news of a potential lawsuit comes the same day as a planned protest at the Granville Dental clinic on Saturday.

The goal, according to a Facebook event for the Broken Trust Protest, is to raise awareness for the “victims of Dr.Errold Gaum.”

Several patients and former patients came forward to accuse Gaum of professional malpractice by using excessive force on children in his dentist chair.

One account was from Ryan Binder, a parent from Glace Bay, N.S., whose six-year-old daughter was referred to Granville Dental to get a tooth removed.

Trending Stories

Binder claimed Gaum “wasn’t letting his daughter breathe” because he was holding her nose during the treatment. He also claimed Gaum told his daughter to “shut up” during the appointment.

Click to play video 'Quispamsis calls for change as police officer in misconduct hearing retires' Quispamsis calls for change as police officer in misconduct hearing retires
Quispamsis calls for change as police officer in misconduct hearing retires – Oct 28, 2020

Gaum’s licence to practice dentistry in Nova Scotia was suspended indefinitely this week by the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia.

Dr. Curtis Gregoire, the deputy registrar of the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia, told Global News in a statement on Thursday that the decision came after the board’s complaints committee held an emergency meeting to consider a number of complaints against Guam.

After reviewing the complaints, Gaum’s license was suspended.

On Saturday, Dr. Don Moors, speaking on behalf of the dental board, said the investigation remains ongoing but that they could not provide specific details on the investigation in order to protect patient confidentiality.

Halifax Regional Police have also confirmed to Global News that they’ve received at least four complaints about a man who was working as a dentist at 1083 Bedford Hwy. in Bedford.

They are investigating the complaints, Const. John MacLeod, a spokesperson for the police force said. No charges have been laid.

Read more: Parents accuse Bedford, N.S., dentist of malpractice, call for licence to be revoked

Dr. Gaum’s attorney Joel Pink has declined repeated attempts for an interview, only saying Dr. Gaum will not be commenting until the Provincial Dental Board of Nova Scotia’s investigation is complete. Gaum is co-operating with that investigation.

–With files from Global News’ Graeme Benjamin

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MisconductDr. Errol GaumDental MisconductDr. GaumProvincial Dental Board of Nova ScotiaRon PinkDentist MisconductDr. Curtis GregoireDr. Don MoorsErrol GaumGranville DentalMcGillivary Law
