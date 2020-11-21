Vancouver Coastal Health declares new COVID-19 outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) on Friday declared an outbreak of COVID-19 inside one unit of Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

The health authority said an undisclosed amount of patients have tested positive for the virus inside one unit.

An adjacent unit has also been placed under enhanced surveillance out of an abundance of caution.

VCH said they’re currently in the process of notifying patients in the affected units, as well as their families.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Lions Gate Hospital is temporarily moving to Phase 2 of the Surgical Surge Plan. That means the hospital will be prioritizing urgent and emergent surgeries and continuing with daycare cases.

The health authority says patients who may be impacted by the move will be contacted directly.

The emergency department at Lions Gate Hospital remains open.

An outbreak inside wards on two floors of the North Vancouver hospital back in the spring saw 16 people get infected, nine of whom died.