Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CKNW

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Vancouver Coastal Health declares new COVID-19 outbreak at Lions Gate Hospital

By Robyn Crawford CKNW
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials announce 516 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths' B.C. health officials announce 516 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Friday, Nov. 20. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has an analysis of the numbers and explains the new threshold the province has crossed.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) on Friday declared an outbreak of COVID-19 inside one unit of Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver.

The health authority said an undisclosed amount of patients have tested positive for the virus inside one unit.

An adjacent unit has also been placed under enhanced surveillance out of an abundance of caution.

VCH said they’re currently in the process of notifying patients in the affected units, as well as their families.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Royal Columbian Hospital, multiple care homes

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Lions Gate Hospital is temporarily moving to Phase 2 of the Surgical Surge Plan. That means the hospital will be prioritizing urgent and emergent surgeries and continuing with daycare cases.

Story continues below advertisement

The health authority says patients who may be impacted by the move will be contacted directly.

The emergency department at Lions Gate Hospital remains open.

An outbreak inside wards on two floors of the North Vancouver hospital back in the spring saw 16 people get infected, nine of whom died.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusVancouvercoronavirus outbreakCOVIDCovid19HospitalMetro VancouverCOVID-19 OutbreakLower MainlandOutbreakCovid OutbreakLions Gate Hospitalcoronavirus lions gate hospitalvan hospital
Flyers
More weekly flyers