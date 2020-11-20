Two more members of Hamilton Police Service test positive for COVID-19

Hamilton police say two more of its members, including a sworn officer, have tested positive for COVID-19.
Police say the cases involve a civilian employee working at Central Station and an officer at the Mountain Station.
Both members were last at work on Nov. 16 and all areas where they worked have undergone a deep cleaning.
Police say they are working closely with Hamilton Public Health to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken while the affected members recover at home.
Two other civilian members at Central Station tested positive earlier this week.
