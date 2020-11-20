Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Murder charge laid in 2008 shooting death in Surrey

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'IHIT announces murder charge in 2008 Surrey shooting of James Groves' IHIT announces murder charge in 2008 Surrey shooting of James Groves
The Integrated Homicide unit has made an arrest in a 12-year-old murder case.

Homicide investigators say they’ve cracked a 12-year-old murder case in Surrey.

At a Friday news conference, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a charge of second-degree murder had been approved in the death of 31-year-old James Groves.

Read more: Man charged with murder in fatal South Vancouver stabbing

Groves was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his home in the 10999 block of Timberland Road in the Whalley neighbourhood on Oct. 7, 2008.

David Fitzpatrick, 36, was arrested this week and has now been charged, police said.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Survey suggests Surrey’s new police department is not attracting a lot of RCMP officers to join the force' Survey suggests Surrey’s new police department is not attracting a lot of RCMP officers to join the force
Survey suggests Surrey’s new police department is not attracting a lot of RCMP officers to join the force – Aug 22, 2020

“We know there’s potentially additional evidence still out there that could further strengthen our case, and we want it all,” Sgt. Frank Jang said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know there are those who have information who have yet to come forward.”

Fitzpatrick was due back in court next Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideMurderIHITCold CaseIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamSurrey murderDavid Fitzpatrickjames grovessurrey murder charges
Flyers
More weekly flyers