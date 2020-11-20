Murder charge laid in 2008 shooting death in Surrey

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators say they’ve cracked a 12-year-old murder case in Surrey.

At a Friday news conference, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said a charge of second-degree murder had been approved in the death of 31-year-old James Groves.

Groves was found suffering from a gunshot wound in his home in the 10999 block of Timberland Road in the Whalley neighbourhood on Oct. 7, 2008.

David Fitzpatrick, 36, was arrested this week and has now been charged, police said.

“We know there’s potentially additional evidence still out there that could further strengthen our case, and we want it all,” Sgt. Frank Jang said.

“We know there are those who have information who have yet to come forward.”

Fitzpatrick was due back in court next Thursday.