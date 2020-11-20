Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement

Man charged with murder in fatal South Vancouver stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 3:47 pm
Police found the victim with critical injuries near 57th Avenue and Prince Edward street on Nov. 14.
Police found the victim with critical injuries near 57th Avenue and Prince Edward street on Nov. 14. Global News

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in South Vancouver earlier this month.

Police were called to the area of E 57th Avenue and Prince Edward Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, where they found the critically injured victim.

Read more: Vancouver police arrest man in fatal Saturday-night stabbing

Damien Leung, 34, was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police said they tracked the suspect down about a block away, with the help of an eye-witness description.

Trending Stories

At the time, police said it appeared the two men knew one another.

The accused, John Huang, remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow on Vancouver crime concerns' Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow on Vancouver crime concerns
Deputy Chief Constable Howard Chow on Vancouver crime concerns – Nov 10, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicideMurderStabbingSecond Degree Murdervancouver policefatal stabbingVancouver homicidevancouver murdersouth vancouver murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers