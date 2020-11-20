Man charged with murder in fatal South Vancouver stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in a fatal stabbing in South Vancouver earlier this month.

Police were called to the area of E 57th Avenue and Prince Edward Street around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, where they found the critically injured victim.

Damien Leung, 34, was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police said they tracked the suspect down about a block away, with the help of an eye-witness description.

At the time, police said it appeared the two men knew one another.

The accused, John Huang, remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

