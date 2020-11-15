Menu

Crime

Vancouver police arrest man in fatal Saturday-night stabbing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 15, 2020 7:41 pm
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive.
FILE - A Vancouver police cruiser seen in Commercial Drive. Simon Little / Global News

Vancouver police have arrested a murder suspect in a fatal stabbing in South Vancouver, Saturday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. near East 57th Avenue and Prince Edward Street.

The victim, 34-year-old Damien Franklin Leung, was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Police credit eye-witness descriptions with helping officers track the suspect down about a block from the scene of stabbing.

Investigators say early indications are that the victim and suspect knew one another.

The 30-year-old suspect remains in custody.

