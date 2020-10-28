Vancouver police identify murder victim after remains found in recycling bin floating near Kits Point

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified the victim in Vancouver’s 15th homicide of the year as 57-year-old Douglas Wanke.

Wanke’s remains were discovered on Oct. 18 in a large blue recycling bin located in the waters off Kits Point.

The Canadian Coast Guard recovered the bin in the water and police and the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene.

Police at the time asked property managers and residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any of their large, blue, wheeled recycling containers were missing.

Anyone with information about Wanke’s death is asked to contact homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— With files from Amy Judd

