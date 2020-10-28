Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Vancouver police identify murder victim after remains found in recycling bin floating near Kits Point

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 6:48 pm
Plastic water bottles are pictured in a blue box recycle bin in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 7, 2019.
Plastic water bottles are pictured in a blue box recycle bin in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Police have identified the victim in Vancouver’s 15th homicide of the year as 57-year-old Douglas Wanke.

Wanke’s remains were discovered on Oct. 18 in a large blue recycling bin located in the waters off Kits Point.

Read more: Human remains found in recycling bin floating off Kits Point in Vancouver’s 15th homicide of 2020

The Canadian Coast Guard recovered the bin in the water and police and the BC Coroner’s Service attended the scene.

Police at the time asked property managers and residents to check their recycling and garbage rooms to see if any of their large, blue, wheeled recycling containers were missing.

Trending Stories

Anyone with information about Wanke’s death is asked to contact homicide detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from Amy Judd

Click to play video 'Vancouver records three homicides in one night' Vancouver records three homicides in one night
Vancouver records three homicides in one night
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeVancouvervancouver policeVancouver homicidevancouver murderDouglas WankeDouglas Wanke homicideHuman remains recycling binVancouver murder 2020Vancouver murder latestVancouver murder recycling bin
Flyers
More weekly flyers