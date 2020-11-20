Police investigating fatality on GO train line in Burlington

A person has died after being hit by a GO train in Burlington on Friday.
GO Transit says it happened around 8 a.m., east of the Burlington GO station, and caused significant delays on the Lakeshore West Line.
Halton Regional Police and GO Transit are investigating.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
GO bus service had been offered between the Aldershot and Appleby GO stations.
