Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Police investigating fatality on GO train line in Burlington

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 20, 2020 3:36 pm
GO Transit officials are investigating a pedestrian fatality near the Burlington GO Station.
GO Transit officials are investigating a pedestrian fatality near the Burlington GO Station. Don Mitchell / Global News

A person has died after being hit by a GO train in Burlington on Friday.

GO Transit says it happened around 8 a.m., east of the Burlington GO station, and caused significant delays on the Lakeshore West Line.

Halton Regional Police and GO Transit are investigating.

Story continues below advertisement

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Trending Stories

GO bus service had been offered between the Aldershot and Appleby GO stations.

Click to play video 'Animation model of Metro LRT Line going through Edmonton' Animation model of Metro LRT Line going through Edmonton
Animation model of Metro LRT Line going through Edmonton – Oct 13, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional PoliceGO Transithalton policeGO trainpedestrian fatalityBurlington newsBurlington GO Station
Flyers
More weekly flyers