Police investigating fatality on GO train line in Burlington

A person has died after being hit by a GO train in Burlington on Friday.

GO Transit says it happened around 8 a.m., east of the Burlington GO station, and caused significant delays on the Lakeshore West Line.

Halton Regional Police and GO Transit are investigating.

We are saddened to report that a pedestrian has been struck by a train in Burlington. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, and with all of those affected by this tragedy. Officers remain on scene investigating. https://t.co/26kABOtTFS — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) November 20, 2020

The identity of the victim has not been released.

GO bus service had been offered between the Aldershot and Appleby GO stations.

