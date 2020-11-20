Cambridge restaurant charged for not following proper COVID-19 protocols

Send this page to someone via email

A summons was issued to a Chinese food restaurant in Cambridge for not following COVID-19 protocols, according to regional chair Karen Redman.

She says the summons was issued to Ming’s Restaurant of Cambridge on Nov. 10.

“The charge was for failing to ensure patrons seated at different tables were separated by distance or an impermeable barrier,” Redman explained.

A spokesperson for the region said the charge was laid under Section 10 of the province’s Re-Opening Act .

This could see an individual face a fine of up to $100,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, while the potential fine rises to $500,000 for a director or officer of corporation. A corporation could see a fine of up to $10 million.

This was the only one of 28 site visits made by regional bylaw and public health inspectors that resulted in a charge.

Redman also said provincial multi-ministry teams found issues in 57 settings after conducting 212 site visits last week.

“But these were related to the new requirements under the reopened Ontario Act related to the provincial framework,” she said.

“We continue to urge stronger compliance by workplaces to enforce the requirements of wearing masks, socially distancing where possible, handwashing and staying home with any symptoms,” Redman continued, noting that she has asked staff to get tougher in their enforcement efforts.

“As chair of public health, I have instructed staff to increase our enforcement efforts and to use the tools available to enforce, including the Reopening of Ontario Act and our regional mask bylaw.”