Canada

Indigenous communities in Sask., Alberta to receive $120M for coronavirus fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Indigenous communities struggle with COVID-19
Minister Marc Miller and Indigenous Services Canada provide update on COVID-19

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Ottawa is providing $120 million in immediate funding for Indigenous communities suffering COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Speaking to reporters outside his Rideau Cottage residence, Trudeau says the new money is for public health measures, food security and other surge capacity needs.

Read more: Feds commit $61M to help Manitoba Indigenous communities fight coronavirus

Trudeau says the funding will be sent to areas that are seeing concerning situations with rising COVID-19 cases.

There were 2,751 confirmed COVID-19 cases in First Nations communities on reserve as of Thursday, including 846 cases in Alberta and 697 in Saskatchewan, according to Indigenous Services Canada.

Cases starting to rise in Canada's Indigenous communities
Cases starting to rise in Canada's Indigenous communities – Oct 15, 2020

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller and the department’s top doctor Tom Wong are expected to provide more details on the funding this afternoon.

Ottawa committed last week to providing more than $61 million to help Indigenous communities in Manitoba fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
