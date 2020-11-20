Halifax man charged after police seize $1 million worth of cocaine

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police have charged a 31-year-old man after officers seized a large amount of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $1 million.

In a press release, Halifax Regional Police say officers, the force’s emergency response team and officers with the Canada Border Services Agency conducted a search of a vehicle on Highway 102 near the Enfield exit as part of an ongoing investigation.

Investigators seized nine kilograms of cocaine, approximately 140 packages of cannabis edibles, five cases of illegal tobacco and more than $7,000.

The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was arrested at the scene without incident.

Terrance John Keeping of Porters Lake is now scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on the following charges:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled substance

Possession for the purposes of distributing cannabis

Possession for the purposes of selling cannabis

Possession of property obtained by crime

