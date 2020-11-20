Halifax police investigate Thursday evening CIBC robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a robbery at a Quinpool Road bank that occurred Thursday evening.

Police say a man entered CIBC at 6:30 p.m. and demanded cash. The man indicated he had a weapon, although no weapon was seen.

The man obtained cash and fled the bank, police say.

According to police, the suspect is a man around six feet tall with an average build. At the time, he was wearing a blue hoodie, track pants and a blue mask. He was wearing a bag.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident or the suspect to contact police.

