Police looking for suspect who cased $100,000 in damage in bank break-in

London Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a bank in North London on Monday.

Police responded to an alarm at a bank at 97 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. at around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

Officers determined there had been a break-in, and found significant damage to both the exterior and interior of the bank.

Police say the suspect ran off before officers arrived, and they couldn’t find the individual during a search of the area.

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair and beard. He was wearing a “Burton” tuque with orange and dark colouring, a “Waterloo Warriors” hoodie, black and red “Nike” running shoes, red mittens, and carrying a green “Sobey’s” bag at one point.

The early damage estimate is pegged at $100,000.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from Natalie Lovie Global News