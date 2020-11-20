Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for suspect who cased $100,000 in damage in bank break-in

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 9:57 am
Police say they received a call about a man was might've had a firearm outside a residence on Adelaide Street North.
Police say they received a call about a man was might've had a firearm outside a residence on Adelaide Street North. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London Police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a break-in at a bank in North London on Monday.

Police responded to an alarm at a bank at 97 Fanshawe Park Rd. E. at around 1:20 a.m. Monday.

Officers determined there had been a break-in, and found significant damage to both the exterior and interior of the bank.

Read more: Strathroy-Cardadoc Police warn public of possible ‘lethal fentanyl batch’

Police say the suspect ran off before officers arrived, and they couldn’t find the individual during a search of the area.

London Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a break-in at a bank in North London at 97 Fanshawe Park Road East
London Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a break-in at a bank in North London at 97 Fanshawe Park Road East. London Police

The suspect is described as a white man with short dark hair and beard. He was wearing a “Burton” tuque with orange and dark colouring, a “Waterloo Warriors” hoodie, black and red “Nike” running shoes, red mittens, and carrying a green “Sobey’s” bag at one point.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The early damage estimate is pegged at $100,000.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

— With files from Natalie Lovie Global News

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
London OntarioBreak And EnterLdnontBank RobberylpsLondon break and enterLondon Police ServinceBank break and enter97 Fanshawe Park Road EastBank break and enter London
Flyers
More weekly flyers