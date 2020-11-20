Menu

Comments

Health

COVID-19: Cameco employee at Port Hope fuel manufacturing facility tests positive

By Greg Davis Global News
Cameco withdraws application for new uranium mine in northern Saskatchewan.
Cameco Fuel Manufacturing in Port Hope reports an employee tested positive for COVID-19. File / Global News

Uranium processing company Cameco says an employee at its fuel manufacturing facility in Port Hope, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Sara Forsey, manager, public and government affairs, the company was made aware of the case on Thursday.

She said the employee last worked at the Port Hope site on Monday and began experiencing symptoms on Tuesday.

“This employee followed all protocols and did not enter the workplace with symptoms,” Forsey said.

Read more: COVID-19: Outbreak declared over at Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg

She said cleaning and disinfection protocols established in the event of a suspected positive COIVD-19 case were “quickly carried out “as soon as the company was aware of the symptomatic employee on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“According to our initial investigation, all safety protocols were followed, and no other employees were exposed through close contact while at work,” she said.

“Cameco is working closely with our company medical team and will work with the relevant health authorities as we move forward.”

Read more: Cameco establishes $250,000 COVID-19 relief fund for Northumberland County, Blind River

Since the pandemic was declared, Forsey said Cameco Fuel Manufacturing, along with all of its operations, developed and implemented a number of proactive measures to help minimize the potential risk of exposure and transmission of COVID-19. In April the facility was temporarily closed to implement the changes

“We are supporting our employee to ensure they have the resources they need during this difficult time,” she said.

As of Thursday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported five active cases in Northumberland County.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’' Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’
