Bill Kelly: Why the secrecy, Premier Ford?

Amid the growing criticism about the Ford government’s handling of the second wave of COVID-19 comes the startling revelation that all of the health care experts who have been charged with offering their expert input to the government about a COVID-19 strategy have been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements that prohibit them from commenting on the recommendations or opinions they offer the government.

That begs some obvious questions: why the secrecy, premier? Why are we, the people who are living this pandemic nightmare, not privy to the expert advice of these health care experts?

Instead, that advice is presented to us through a political filter. Yet this shouldn’t be a political or partisan issue. It’s a public health crisis and we deserve to know anything and everything that our medical experts opine and recommend. And we should be able to weigh that information against the policies that our government puts forth.

Under the current protocol, we don’t have access to this important information.

We’ve already heard rumblings that some of the policies that the premier and his staff have presented are either watered down versions or possibly even contrary to the advice offered by health care experts.

Those who hide the truth, fear the truth.

What are the experts telling the government that it doesn’t want us to know?

It’s a fair question, one that deserves an answer.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

