Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Commentary

Bill Kelly: Why the secrecy, Premier Ford?

By Bill Kelly 900 CHML
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy 200 provincial offence officers amid pandemic' Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy 200 provincial offence officers amid pandemic
Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Thursday that the province is launching another series of workplace health, safety, education and enforcement campaigns, and will be deploying 200 provincial offence officers from across several ministries to visit businesses in COVID-19 hotspots.

Amid the growing criticism about the Ford government’s handling of the second wave of COVID-19 comes the startling revelation that all of the health care experts who have been charged with offering their expert input to the government about a COVID-19 strategy have been forced to sign non-disclosure agreements that prohibit them from commenting on the recommendations or opinions they offer the government.

That begs some obvious questions: why the secrecy, premier? Why are we, the people who are living this pandemic nightmare, not privy to the expert advice of these health care experts?

READ MORE: Advice given at provincial COVID-19 advisory table should be public, Toronto health board says

Instead, that advice is presented to us through a political filter. Yet this shouldn’t be a political or partisan issue. It’s a public health crisis and we deserve to know anything and everything that our medical experts opine and recommend. And we should be able to weigh that information against the policies that our government puts forth.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the current protocol, we don’t have access to this important information.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’' Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’
Coronavirus: Ford says additional COVID-19 restrictions ‘will have to be tough in the hardest hit areas’

We’ve already heard rumblings that some of the policies that the premier and his staff have presented are either watered down versions or possibly even contrary to the advice offered by health care experts.

Trending Stories

Those who hide the truth, fear the truth.

What are the experts telling the government that it doesn’t want us to know?

It’s a fair question, one that deserves an answer.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Doug FordOntario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Doug Ford coronavirusDoug Ford COVID 19
Flyers
More weekly flyers