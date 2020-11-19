Menu

Health

2nd case of COVID-19 identified in Auburn Drive High School, some schools to be closed

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 8:47 pm
File / Global News

Nova Scotia reported one additional case of COVID-19 at Auburn Drive High School in Cole Harbour on Thursday evening.

The province said the new case is a close contact of an earlier reported case at the school.

Halifax Regional Centre for Education has also sent out an e-mail to parents about the new COVID-19 case.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports first cases of COVID-19 in schools

Auburn Drive High and its family of schools will close for the day on Friday, Nov. 20, including:

  • Astral Drive Elementary
  • Astral Drive Junior High
  • Bell Park Academic Centre
  • Caldwell Road Elementary
  • Colby Village Elementary
  • Graham Creighton Junior High
  • Humber Park Elementary
  • Joseph Giles Elementary.
According to the province, schools will be closed to community bookings from now until Sunday, Nov. 22.

Public health said it will be in touch with close contacts as part of its ongoing investigation and advise of next steps.

“Everyone in a class which a confirmed case attended is being tested and must self-isolate for 14 days. Students will be supported to learn at home,” the province said in a statement.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, will provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 on Nov. 20 at 1 p.m.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova Scotiacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaHalifax Regional Centre for EducationAuburn Drive High School
