‘It’s very real and it is scary’: Edmonton woman with COVID-19 warns of severe symptoms

An Edmonton woman diagnosed with COVID-19 is opening up about her battle with a virus she thought she’d never get. The 19-year-old has a warning for others who may think they’re invincible.

“If you thought you couldn’t get it, think again,” said Alyssa Smith, who is in quarantine with COVID-19.

Smith went to her cousin’s house for a visit, as she has many times in past.

“I wasn’t wearing a mask or social distancing just because they’re my family. Tweet This

“It’s kind of instilled in us, [that] it’s OK [and] I don’t need to social distance, I don’t need to wear a mask, everybody’s fine,” Smith said.

But this time, everybody wasn’t fine.

“My aunt the next day ended up not feeling good and then she ended up getting tested for COVID and was positive,” Smith said.

Smith then tested positive and then eight more relatives did all at different times.

“At the beginning it’s like, ‘No I don’t think I have it,’ and then it hits you, it’s like holy moly this is intense,” Smith said. Tweet This

She says her symptoms at first were mild but then got worse — fatigue, chest pain and chills.

“I definitely was scared. There were nights I was like, I just need to make it through and I did, thank goodness, but it does get really bad,” Smith said.

Her perspective has now completely changed, while she waits in quarantine.

“I understand why they would think it’s fake. If you haven’t gotten it at this point, it’s just — why everything is the way it is — but it is real, like it’s very real and it is scary,” Smith said.

The effects so real her Skype interview with Global News was cut short.

“I’m getting very sweaty all of the sudden,” Smith said.

“Sorry, I just need to take a break. I am feeling very sick all of the sudden.”

