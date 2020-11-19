Menu

Crime

Investigation finds ‘unauthorized access’ to B.C. legislature servers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 5:19 pm
The British Columbia Legislature building in Victoria, B.C. is lit up at dusk.
The British Columbia Legislature building in Victoria, B.C. is lit up at dusk. Don Denton/TCPI/The Canadian Press

The British Columbia legislature confirms that someone recently gained “unauthorized access” to some of its servers.

In a statement posted Thursday, the legislature said there was “no evidence of unathorized access to or loss of legislative assembly or personal data.”

Legislative staff first acknowledged a problem last Friday, when they said the legislature website and network had been taken offline on Nov. 10, but provided no other details.

Read more: Speaker of B.C. legislature says legal bills in spending scandal to climb over $1M

The legislature said Thursday that action had been taken as a precaution, while it investigated “suspicious activity” on the network.

An initial investigation confirmed “unauthorized access to a small number of servers,” the statement said, adding that staff had been able to “successfully contain the situation.”

Read more: Hack attack at major B.C. booze distributor leaves customers struggling with backlog

A spokesperson for the legislature said staff had notified RCMP, who referred the matter to Victoria police, who have jurisdiction.

Global News has requested comment from Victoria police.

The legislature says it expects to bring its website and network functions online in the coming days.

