Jury trials in Saskatchewan postponed due to worsening COVID-19 situation

Jury trials have been postponed for the rest of the year at Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Chief Justice Martel Popescul said the decision was made due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province.

“As an essential service, it’s important that the public continues to have access to the critical and necessary services the court provides,” Popescul said Thursday in a statement.

“However, the court recognizes the public health risks posed by COVID-19 and is committed to taking the steps necessary to safeguard the health of everyone in our courtrooms and court facilities.”

Court officials said there are four jury trials scheduled for the remainder of 2020.

Appearances will still proceed on the date originally set for the trial to begin, with the accused being allowed to re-elect to have their trial proceed by judge alone or be adjourned to the new year.

Adjournments will be given rescheduling priory, officials added.

Popescul said the court will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adapt its operations to any changing circumstances.

Jury trials resumed in September at off-site locations after first being postponed in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

