Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Jury trials in Saskatchewan postponed due to worsening COVID-19 situation

By David Giles Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 4:25 pm
Three men accused in the shooting death of Isho Hana are back before a judge Monday at Saskatoon’s Court of Queen’s Bench.
Chief Justice Martel Popescul said the decision to postpone jury trials in Saskatchewan is due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province. File / Global News

Jury trials have been postponed for the rest of the year at Saskatchewan’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

Chief Justice Martel Popescul said the decision was made due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the province.

Read more: ‘Drastic increase’ in COVID-19 cases likely for Saskatoon — researchers

“As an essential service, it’s important that the public continues to have access to the critical and necessary services the court provides,” Popescul said Thursday in a statement.

“However, the court recognizes the public health risks posed by COVID-19 and is committed to taking the steps necessary to safeguard the health of everyone in our courtrooms and court facilities.”

Read more: Mask mandate comes into effect provincewide as Saskatchewan tries to tame COVID-19

Story continues below advertisement

Court officials said there are four jury trials scheduled for the remainder of 2020.

Appearances will still proceed on the date originally set for the trial to begin, with the accused being allowed to re-elect to have their trial proceed by judge alone or be adjourned to the new year.

Adjournments will be given rescheduling priory, officials added.

Popescul said the court will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and adapt its operations to any changing circumstances.

Jury trials resumed in September at off-site locations after first being postponed in the spring when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations' Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations
Coronavirus: Saskatchewan extends mandatory mask order to entire province, suspends long-term care visitations
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus canadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusSaskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsCourt of Queen's Benchcovid-19 saskcoronavirus saskCOVID-19 SaskatoonJury TrialsSaskatchewan Court of Queen's benchSaskatchewan Jury Trials
Flyers
More weekly flyers