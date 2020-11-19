Menu

Sports

Saint John Sea Dogs suspend team activities following positive COVID-19 test

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 3:14 pm
The Saint John Sea Dogs have suspended team activities.
The Saint John Sea Dogs have suspended team activities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saint John Sea Dogs

The Saint John Sea Dogs said Thursday they have a positive COVID-19 test among the staff and are suspending team in-person activities until further notice.

According to a news release, the Cape Breton Eagles, who played the Sea Dogs Wednesday night, will also not be competing until the investigation by public health officials is complete.

Read more: Coronavirus — U Sports cancels remaining national championships in 2021 because of pandemic

The league said players and staff will now be isolated and members of the organization who have been in contact with the infected person will be tested.

“Public Health Officials have been contacted by the League. They are exploring the nature of all contacts between players and staff. Any additional findings will be shared with the team and the League,” the league said in a statement.

All upcoming games have been postponed due to the confirmed positive case.

