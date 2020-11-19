Menu

Canada

Trudeau says no regrets for respecting treaty with arrest of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2020 12:23 pm
Click to play video 'What’s next for Trump? And for Canada-US relations?' What’s next for Trump? And for Canada-US relations?
West Block host Mercedes Stephenson talks to Bloomberg News White House reporter Josh Wingrove about what Donald Trump’s next moves will be as he continues to dispute the election outcome. And, she asks former Canadian Ambassador to the United States Gary Doer whether a Joe Biden administration would drop the extradition case against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou – Nov 8, 2020

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou by Canadian authorities, saying Canada can’t pick and choose when it follows the rule of law.

And the prime minister says other countries must stand up to China to ensure it also follows international rules and stops trying to throw its weight around to get what it wants.

READ MORE: Meng Wanzhou’s border exam was necessary due to national security concern, officer says

Trudeau was responding to questions at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation forum, where he and China’s premier Xi Jinping will join other leaders from around the Pacific Rim on Friday for virtual talks about trade.

Those questions included whether he regretted that Canadian border authorities detained Meng in December 2018 because she was wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges, to which he replied: “Absolutely not.”

Trudeau, who will also see the Chinese leader during the weekend’s G20 summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia, said Joe Biden’s election as U.S. president is not a panacea for the many challenges currently facing the United States and the world.

Rather, he said national leaders need to better understand the many fears and anxieties gripping everyday people around the world, which includes ensuring free trade and globalization benefit those people while addressing climate change.

Click to play video 'Trudeau says pressure on China to release the ‘Two Michaels’ will continue with Biden administration' Trudeau says pressure on China to release the ‘Two Michaels’ will continue with Biden administration
Trudeau says pressure on China to release the ‘Two Michaels’ will continue with Biden administration – Nov 9, 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
