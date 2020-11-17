Menu

Canada

Meng Wanzhou’s border exam was necessary due to national security concern, officer says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2020 9:03 pm
Click to play video 'Photographers surround Meng Wanzhou’s Vancouver home as she exits for courthouse' Photographers surround Meng Wanzhou’s Vancouver home as she exits for courthouse
WATCH: Photographers surround Meng Wanzhou's Vancouver home as she exits for courthouse

A senior border officer involved in the examination of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport two years ago says he has never seen a customs and immigration exam deferred to allow for a quick arrest.

Supt. Sanjit Dhillon says he would not have authorized the immediate execution of the provisional arrest warrant by the RCMP in the case because there were outstanding national security and criminality concerns about Meng.

Read more: U.S. extradition fight for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou back in B.C. court with evidence hearings

He was the most senior Canada Border Services Agency officer on duty in the airport’s secondary screening section on Dec. 1, 2018, the day Meng was questioned and arrested.

Dhillon continued his testimony today at the B.C. Supreme Court in an evidentiary hearing in Meng’s extradition case.

Click to play video 'Trudeau says pressure on China to release the ‘Two Michaels’ will continue with Biden administration' Trudeau says pressure on China to release the ‘Two Michaels’ will continue with Biden administration
Trudeau says pressure on China to release the ‘Two Michaels’ will continue with Biden administration – Nov 9, 2020

Meng’s lawyers are gathering evidence that they hope will support an argument they will make beginning in February that Canadian officials unlawfully sought to gather evidence against her under the guise of a routine immigration exam.

Meng is wanted on charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud in the United States based on allegations that she and Huawei deny.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
