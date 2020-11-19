Menu

Crime

3rd Walmart store set ablaze in alleged arson attacks in Kitchener-Waterloo has opened

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Paper products were set ablaze at the Walmart store in the Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener, Ont.
Paper products were set ablaze at the Walmart store in the Sunrise Shopping Centre in Kitchener, Ont. @simbascontracting / Instagram

The last Walmart store in Kitchener and Waterloo that was shuttered last month after toilet paper was set on fire inside has opened its doors again, according to a company spokesperson.

“We are very pleased to announce our Kitchener Walmart store on Ottawa Street (near Fischer Hallman Road) has reopened today following a fire,” Felicia Fefer confirmed to Global News in an email.

Read more: Fires set at three Walmarts in Kitchener and Waterloo

“This store, like the other two that reopened last week, is not 100 per cent fully stocked, but we want to welcome our customers back as soon as possible.”

The store, which is located in the Sunrise Shopping Centre, was closed On Oct. 20 after a pair of individuals went around to three locations in Kitchener and Waterloo that evening and set toilet paper and other paper products ablaze.

Click to play video 'Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart' Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart
Montreal police investigate fire lit inside West Island Walmart – Oct 24, 2020

The following day, Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal estimated the cost of the three fires to be more than $12 million.

Last Thursday, the store in Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo reopened, with the store in Stanley Park Mall in Kitchener following suit a day later.

Read more: Arrests made in connection with Kitchener-Waterloo Walmart fires

On Oct. 24, Waterloo Regional Police announced that they arrested a Paris, Ont., man and a male youth in connection with the fire.

They were also charged in connection to fire alarms being pulled in a Cambridge store as well as another outside of the region.

The pair were facing numerous charges including arson/disregard for human life and false alarm fire.

