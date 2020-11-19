Gatineau police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in gas station stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

A 32-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after a man’s body was found with stab wounds outside a gas station in Gatineau, Que. on Saturday.

Police say the victim in the incident is 35-year-old Matthew Francis O’Heron.

O’Heron’s body was found early Saturday outside an Ultramar gas station on Boulevard la Vérendrye Ouest in Gatineau. Attempts were made to resuscitate the man but he was later declared dead in hospital, according to police.

An autopsy confirmed O’Heron died as a result of a stabbing.

Gatineau police say 32-year-old Danny Hamel-Racine has been charged with second-degree murder, though additional charges might be added later.

The suspect, arrested in Gatineau on Tuesday evening, was known to police.

This is the third homicide of 2020 in Gatineau. Police had originally said the killing was the second homicide of the year, but later corrected this.

