Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Gatineau police lay 2nd-degree murder charge in gas station stabbing

By Craig Lord Global News
Gatineau police say a man is facing second-degree murder charges after a body was found at a gas station over the weekend.
Gatineau police say a man is facing second-degree murder charges after a body was found at a gas station over the weekend. Lars Hagberg

A 32-year-old man is facing second-degree murder charges after a man’s body was found with stab wounds outside a gas station in Gatineau, Que. on Saturday.

Police say the victim in the incident is 35-year-old Matthew Francis O’Heron.

O’Heron’s body was found early Saturday outside an Ultramar gas station on Boulevard la Vérendrye Ouest in Gatineau. Attempts were made to resuscitate the man but he was later declared dead in hospital, according to police.

Read more: Ottawa police announce 2nd-degree murder charge in fatal Chinatown stabbing

An autopsy confirmed O’Heron died as a result of a stabbing.

Trending Stories

Gatineau police say 32-year-old Danny Hamel-Racine has been charged with second-degree murder, though additional charges might be added later.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, arrested in Gatineau on Tuesday evening, was known to police.

This is the third homicide of 2020 in Gatineau. Police had originally said the killing was the second homicide of the year, but later corrected this.

Click to play video 'Toronto man charged in three homicide investigations' Toronto man charged in three homicide investigations
Toronto man charged in three homicide investigations
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa crimeGatineau PoliceGatineau CrimeGatineau deathGatineau homicideGatineau gas station deathGatineau second degree murderGatineau stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers