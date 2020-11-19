York police searching for suspects after attempted robbery of Maltese-Poodle puppy

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police say they are searching for suspects in the attempted robbery of a Maltese-Poodle puppy in King Township.

Police said officers were called to a commuter lot at Highway 400 and Highway 9 at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said the victim, a 54-year-old woman from Barrie, reports that she was at the carpool lot to sell two puppies that she had advertised online.

The woman sold the first puppy without incident, police said, when two men drove up in a white, older model Honda Civic.

The suspects took the puppy and the woman started chasing the men, who began to drive away, police said.

Investigators said the suspects then threw the Maltese-Poodle, who was inside of a carrier, out of the car window.

The puppy was not seriously injured, police said.

The suspects are described as two men in their 20s. One of them was about five feet eight inches tall, wearing green pants, a black scarf and a black face mask. The other suspect was described as wearing a black face mask.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call officers at 1-866-876-5423.

Another Maltese-Poodle puppy stolen in the GTA

Also on Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional Police said they are also looking for two men after a nine-week-old Maltese-poodle puppy was allegedly stolen in Mississauga.

At around 5 p.m., a man was attempting to sell a puppy near Lorne Park Road and Lakeshore Road West when he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by the suspects.

Investigators said the first suspect, who allegedly showed the gun, was described as being five feet 10 inches, in his late teens or early 20s, and having a slim build. He was last seen wearing green sweatpants and Balenciaga shoes.

The second suspect was described as being around six feet tall and in his late teens or early 20s. He was last seen wearing a dark grey sweatshirt with a hood.

York Regional Police said the incident is likely related to the incident in Mississauga but police are still investigating.

— With files from Nick Westoll.

ATTEMPTED ROBBERY 400/Hwy 9 Car Pool Lot

Online sale of Maltese poodle that occurred on Wed Nov 18th at 4pm

Victim met suspects in lot for the exchange where they assaulted the victim

Susp – 2 South Asian males, 20yrs, one wearing green pants, fled in a white older model Civic — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) November 19, 2020

Anyone with information or dash cam footage are asked to contact YRP at 1-866-876-5423 This incident is likely related to a similar occurrence in Mississauga where a firearm was used to threaten the victim. — YRP Duty Office (@YRPDutyOffice) November 19, 2020

Puppy Stolen in Mississauga Robbery – https://t.co/71V24e5uZy pic.twitter.com/0XgGGfe6A2 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 19, 2020