Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 19

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

Employee from east-end Toronto McDonald’s tests positive for coronavirus

McDonald’s Canada says an employee from their 1045 Pape Ave. location in Toronto tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The McDonald’s was closed for a thorough cleaning but reopened on Thursday.

Any staff that was in contact with the infected employee have been asked to self-quarantine. The employee worked their last shift on Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., McDonalds said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,210 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

346 were in Toronto

361 were in Peel Region

143 were in York Region

57 were in Durham Region

35 were in Halton Region

Ontario reported 1,210 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 99,372.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,443 as 28 more deaths were reported.

More than 41,800 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,376 from the previous day.

Ontario hits ‘critical’ 150 COVID-19 patients in ICU, Ontario Hospital Association says

The Ontario Hospital Association says the province has hit the critical mark of 150 COVID-19 patients in its intensive care units.

Earlier this month, medical experts advising the government noted that the figure would mark a point where Ontario hospitals have to begin cancelling surgeries.

The CEO of the hospital association says all regions are reporting increased admissions.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,115 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of six deaths. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 103 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of three.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 619 active cases among long-term care residents and 529 active cases among staff — down by 59 cases and down by 12 cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,710 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 2,147 among students and 476 among staff (1,087 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 91 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 680 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 648 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 10 (six child cases and four staff cases.) Out of 5,249 child care centres in Ontario, 121 currently have cases and 16 centres are closed.

— With files from The Canadian Press.