Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Peel Regional Police end school resource officer program after community consultation

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say the service’s school resource officer (SRO) program is being dissolved after community members raised multiple concerns, including systemic racism.

“It was evident during the consultation phase that the current SRO program caused a negative impact on segments of our student population,” a statement issued Wednesday evening said.

“As a result, the first order of business was to dissolve the SRO program and acknowledge publicly that change was necessary.”

Read more: Peel police suspend school officer program in order to have ‘dialogue’ with community

Police said while they heard there was support for the program “in many segments of the community,” there were “long-standing concerns about systemic racism and the disproportionately punitive effects this type of traditional programming can produce.”

Story continues below advertisement

Chief Nishan Duraiappah announced the suspension of the SRO program in July in order for consultation to occur.

Trending Stories

Police said the program, which was created more than 20 years ago, was aimed at developing relationships with students and addressing issues on school property.

Click to play video 'Do police officers in schools make students safer?' Do police officers in schools make students safer?

Spokespeople for the Peel District School Board and Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board previously said they supported pausing the program.

“We have heard from members of our school communities, in particular those who identify as Black and Indigenous, that they do not feel safe when SROs and other police officers are present in Peel schools,” PDSB interim director of education Jaspal Gill said in July.

— With files from Ryan Rocca

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
peel regional policePolicingschool resource officerspolice in schoolsPeel Region SchoolsPeel Regional Police SRO programPeel Regional Police school resource officer programPeel Regional Police school resource officerspolice program cancellation
Flyers
More weekly flyers