Snowfall warning for Edmonton region with 10-15 cm expected by Thursday

A snowstorm is expected to dump 10 to 15 centimetres of snow on the Edmonton region before it tapers off on Thursday afternoon, prompting Environment Canada to issue a snowfall warning on Wednesday.

A band of very heavy snow will develop through central Alberta this evening and visibility will likely be reduced.

“The heaviest of the snow band will set up in an east-to-west fashion and run along Highway 16,” Global Edmonton chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said. “Edmonton will likely be on the outside edge to the north of that line.”

Beyer said 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is possible within the heaviest bands of the system, which could affect Edmonton if the snow moves far enough north.

Environment Canada also said total snowfall amounts are expected to vary across the city, with the heaviest amounts falling to the south.

“Model guidance does keep most of the heavy snowfall south of Edmonton, but not by much,” Beyer said. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times.

“I urge drivers to prepare to be driving in heavy snow. If the leading edge does stay south, we will be on the right side of slim odds.”

The snow will move east into Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected. Be prepared to adjust your driving, as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

One of the best ways to track locally hazardous driving conditions is from local viewer reports. The #yegtraffic hashtag is often used by Twitter users reporting traffic issues within Edmonton.

