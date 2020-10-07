City of Edmonton to launch new parking ban for snow clearing

Send this page to someone via email

Starting winter 2020, there will be new parking ban rules in place when City of Edmonton crews are clearing snow.

The new plan involves a two-phase parking ban, the city announced Wednesday.

In Phase 1, city crews will clear arterial and collector roads, bus routes and businesses improvement areas and drivers can continue to park on residential streets.

When Phase 2 is implemented, drivers can park in their driveway, in a parking space on a neighbour’s property — with permission — or on any road cleared during Phase 1 where parking is normally allowed.

“We have heard from residents that they want improved snow clearing in their neighbourhoods,” said Brian Simpson, branch manager with Parks and Roads Services.

“This parking ban will allow for clearer roads that are easier and safer to navigate for everyone using our streets.”

As soon as the road is cleared, parking will be allowed on the street again in both phases. Previously, Edmontonians had to wait for the city to call off the parking ban in their area.

Snow clearing in Phase 1 is expected to last about 48 hours, the city said. Phase 2 will last about five days to a week overall, but the city said the impact on individual communities should only be about 72 hours.

“We know this is going to be an adjustment, and this is going to require a community effort,” Simpson said. “To keep our streets safe in the winter, we must work together.

“Edmontonians play an important role in supporting city staff and contractors by moving their vehicles off the street during snow plow events.” Tweet This

The fine for not following the parking ban is $100, but the city said it will focus on education before enforcement. Towing will also continue to be used in limited circumstances, the city said.

Residents can sign up for email alerts and view a new interactive map that will display what areas are under what phase of snow clearing on the city’s website.